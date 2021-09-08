Donald Groninger

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Donald R. Groninger, 82, Omaha, were conducted under the direction of Home for Funerals of Norfolk.
1939-2021
Donald Ray Groninger died on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Don was born on March 4, 1939, in Battle Creek, to Ray and Marie (Kohl) Groninger. He served four years in the U.S. Navy.
On Oct. 6, 1960, he married Katherine Brozek. They celebrated 60 years of marriage. They have four children: Tammi, Don, Penny and Wendy.
He is survived by his spouse, Kathy; his children, Tammi (Mike) Tarvin, Don (Jolene) Groninger, Penny Reynolds and Wendy (Paul) Simon; seven grandchildren, Scott, Ashlee, Paige, Mitch, Emma, Grace and Jonah; and one sister.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Don was the absolute best spouse, father and grampy. Life was simple for Don. He just needed his remote and recliner. He loved breakfast, fresh bread, jelly, the Huskers and being surrounded by his family. He loved his family fiercely, and he cherished time with his children and grandchildren.
He worked hard to provide for his family. There will never be another man like him. His family is forever grateful for his humor and love. He was tough as nails and ornery until the end.
