Donald Graves

Graveside services for Donald H. Graves, 91, Commerce, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

1931-2022

Donald H. Graves passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Don was born Dec. 17, 1931, in Osmond, the son of Archie Graves and Lois Halleen Graves.

Don was a graduate of Norfolk High School. After graduating from high school, Don enlisted in the Navy, along with his two brothers, Dwayne and Everett, serving four years.

Donald met and married his spouse, Joan, in 1953. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28, 2022.

After his time in service, Don was employed by Norfolk Printing Company in Norfolk for 35 years. From there, he and his family moved to Marble Falls, Texas, where he was employed by U.S. Postal Service and built three houses. After retiring from USPS, he moved to Commerce.

Don loved to fish and watch his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, and NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson.

Don is survived by his spouse of 69 years, Joan Graves; his brother, Everett Graves; and three daughters, Sheri Harmeier and spouse Bob, Danette Buker and spouse Jess, and Valorie Graves; grandchildren Dawn Anderson, Dusty Harmeier, Shelly Sutten, Melanie Bauer, Michele Buker, Tamara L’Mehr and Brandon Buker; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Lois Graves; his two sisters, Jean Peterson and Janice Veeder; and his brother, Dwayne Graves.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Don’s memory to the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce, Texas.

