Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar,
Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax and Dodge.

* Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Donald Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Donald Gloe died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his residence in Osmond.

Karen Eddy

Karen Eddy

NORFOLK — Services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Eddy died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her son’s residence in Norfolk.

Thomas Cunningham

Thomas Cunningham

WAUSA — Services for Thomas Cunningham, 64, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Shirley Bush

Shirley Bush

LAUREL — Memorial services for Shirley L. (Rimel) Bush, 96, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Private burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Vernon Loberg

Vernon Loberg

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Eileen Haugen

Eileen Haugen

BASSETT — Memorial services for Eileen M. Haugen, 94, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Eileen Haugen died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Patricia Scott

Patricia Scott

LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Donald Brugger

Donald Brugger

ALBION — Services for Donald E. Brugger, 86, Akron, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in Akron Bonanza Cemetery in Akron with military rites conducted by American Legion…

Evelyn Bartak

Evelyn Bartak

MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

