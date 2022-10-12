OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Donald Gloe died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his residence in Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Eddy died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her son’s residence in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Services for Thomas Cunningham, 64, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Shirley L. (Rimel) Bush, 96, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Private burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…
SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Eileen M. Haugen, 94, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett. Eileen Haugen died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
LYNCH — Services for Patricia Scott, 79, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
ALBION — Services for Donald E. Brugger, 86, Akron, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in Akron Bonanza Cemetery in Akron with military rites conducted by American Legion…
MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.