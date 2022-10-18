OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and Sons Of The American Legion Post 326.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Donald Gloe died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his residence in Osmond.
1933-2022
Donald was born on Oct. 26, 1933, in Osmond to Emil R. and Minnie (Schulz) Gloe. He was baptized at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Country School and Zion Lutheran School, and then graduated from Plainview High School in 1951.
Donald grew up in the Osmond area. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 at Fort Lewis, Wash.
He married Elsa Arendt on Aug. 25, 1956, in Tacoma, Wash. After marriage, Don and Elsa farmed in the Osmond area. Don also did housing construction in the Yankton area along the Missouri River. The family moved to Osmond in 1985, and Don worked at Osmond Farm Supply for 11 years.
Don was a coach for the Osmond American Legion and youth baseball teams in Osmond throughout the years. He played men’s fast pitch softball for Osmond. He enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, golfing, dancing, singing and playing the accordion with family members and siblings. He was a member of the American Legion in Osmond and Toastmasters Club.
Survivors include his spouse, Elsa Gloe of Osmond; children Diana Behlers of Norfolk, Anita Gloe of Bakersfield, Calif., Edith Gloe of Santa Clarita, Calif., Lorenz Gloe of Omaha, Rachel (Mark) Pacha of Omaha; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother Oran (Lois) Gloe of Plainview and Darryl Gloe of Mesa, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Minnie; a son-in-law Rodney Behlers; grandson Andrew Jansa; and sister-in-law Carolyn Gloe.
Soloist will be Emily Wageman. Casketbearers will be Aaron Behlers, Christopher Behlers, Kristen Beckman, Jared Pacha, David Gloe and Brooke Pacha. Honorary casketbearers will be Hollan Beckman, Braden Beckman, Lilian Beckman and Jim Gloe.
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Donald-Gloe/#!/PhotosVideos.
