BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Gilsdorf, 88, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 and American Legion Post 249.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2020
Donald Gilsdorf, son of Othmar and Lena (Brandl) Gilsdorf, was born Oct. 24, 1931, at Bloomfield. He attended country school and St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Bloomfield.
Donald served in the U.S. Army from April 1952 to March 1954 during the Korean Conflict.
He was married to Alice June Merchen on Sept. 11, 1952, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Four children were born to them: Carol, Myrle, Marlene and Curtis.
Donald spent most of his life farming in the Bloomfield area. He was also a trucker, drove bus for Navigator and was a school bus driver.
Donald was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and also belonged to the Knox County Rodeo Club and American Legion Post 249.
Survivors include his spouse of 67 years, Alice June; his daughters, Carol (Merle) Murray and Marlene Folck; his sons, Myrle (Debbie) Gilsdorf and Curtis (Cindy) Gilsdorf; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; his brothers, Earl, Melvin and Clifford Gilsdorf; and a sister, Elva DeLaRoi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Othmar and Lena; his brothers, Ervin, John and Orville; his sisters, Darlene, Marjorie and LaVerna; his brothers-in-law, Charles Kronberg, Carl Folkers and Richard Bratetic; his sisters-in-law, Lena Gilsdorf and Barbara Gilsdorf; his great-granddaughter, Madison Folck; and his nephews, Michael Gilsdorf and Kevin Bratetic.