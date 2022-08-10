TILDEN — Services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Donald Fulsaas died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence.
Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Alice Mohr, 82, and John Mohr, 78, Carroll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of P…
LINDSAY — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kelly J. Appleby, 67, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
OMAHA — Services for Marcia A. Steckelberg, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.