Donald Fulsaas

TILDEN — Services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Donald Fulsaas died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence.

Bryce Lovett

Bryce Lovett, 95, formerly of Pilger, died at his home in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Alice Mohr and John Mohr

WAYNE — Graveside services for Alice Mohr, 82, and John Mohr, 78, Carroll, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.

Donald Pelster

PETERSBURG — Services for Donald B. Pelster, 94, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of P…

Scott Nelson

LINDSAY — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Kelly Appleby

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Kelly J. Appleby, 67, Omaha, formerly of O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Calvary Cemetery.

Jon Potthast

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jon M. Potthast, 44, Norfolk, will include visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private inurnment will take place in Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Francisco Morales

WAYNE — Services for Francisco G. Morales, 75, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.  Burial with military rites will be at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Marcia Steckelberg

OMAHA — Services for Marcia A. Steckelberg, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 7301 N. 28th Ave., in Omaha. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

