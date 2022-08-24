TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Donald Fulsaas died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence.
1954-2022
Donald R. Fulsaas, son of LeRoy O. and Agnes (Zabka) Fulsaas, was born Nov. 4, 1954, at Albion. He graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1973.
While attending high school, Donald enjoyed football, drama and music.
Donald worked at Nucor Steel as a supervisor and in the melt shop. He was a member of the Lutheran church and Nebraska Auto Body Association.
Donald is survived by two daughters, Stacy Fulsaas and Ashley Fulsaas, both of Lincoln; a son, Brandon Fulsaas of Tilden; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ron; a granddaughter; a brother; and a sister.