Donald Fulsaas

TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Donald Fulsaas died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence.

1954-2022

Donald R. Fulsaas, son of LeRoy O. and Agnes (Zabka) Fulsaas, was born Nov. 4, 1954, at Albion. He graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1973.

While attending high school, Donald enjoyed football, drama and music.

Donald worked at Nucor Steel as a supervisor and in the melt shop. He was a member of the Lutheran church and Nebraska Auto Body Association.

Donald is survived by two daughters, Stacy Fulsaas and Ashley Fulsaas, both of Lincoln; a son, Brandon Fulsaas of Tilden; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Ron; a granddaughter; a brother; and a sister.

Ronald Herian

Ronald Herian

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ronald Herian died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Delmer Pufahl

Delmer Pufahl

NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Audrey Hinrichs

Audrey Hinrichs

LAUREL — Services for Audrey J. Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, were Tuesday, Aug 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz officiated. Private burial was at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Mary Glass

Mary Glass

WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Donna Keim

Donna Keim

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Donna L. Keim, 90, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.

Dorene Hoffmann

Dorene Hoffmann

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dorene Hoffmann died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Vraspier

Gerald Ralph Vraspier passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2022, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, Iowa, at the age of 94.

Tom Peitz

Tom Peitz

HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Tom Peitz died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha after a battle with mesothelioma.

Aynsley Haller

Aynsley Haller

BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Aynsley C. Haller, 87, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

