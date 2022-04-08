STUART — Services for Donald Fuelberth, 80, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 11, at the Stuart Community Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart with military rites by the Stuart American Legion Post.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will resume an hour prior to services Monday at the church in Stuart.
Donald Fuelberth died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.