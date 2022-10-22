Donald Fix

NORFOLK — Private military graveside services for Donald D. Fix, 84, Norfolk, were held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
1938-2022
Don left this world on Oct. 10, 2022.
Don was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Norfolk to Henry and Mahala (Marshall) Fix. Sharon, Don, Butch and Kenny were raised by their father, Henry, a well-known barber with Fix Barber Shop.
Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958. After his time in the military, he returned to Norfolk, where he married his former spouse, Kay (McCurdy) Raile, and had two daughters, ViVi and Ginny.
He worked a variety of jobs over the years, including a Culligan Man, Century Lumber and eventually retired from Norfolk Senior High School.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching Husker football and going to garage sales.
Better known as “Donny” by his family, his most valuable trait was being the best dad, granddad and great-granddad. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was a good-hearted, hard-working, common sense man that set an example for his family — that keeping life simple and being kind is a good start to having happiness. He was always there for us. He will be deeply missed and thought of often.
His two friends, Larry and Dude, with whom he was still close with at the time of his passing, would tell stories of their adventures and misadventures to anyone around them.
Apart from his family and friends, the loves of Don’s life were his dogs: Peanuts, Pal, Curly, Streak, Brindy Pepper and Gunther.
He is survived by two daughters, ViVi and spouse Steve Freudenburg of Madison and daughter Ginny Marten of Hoskins; grandchildren Seth Freudenburg of New York, N.Y., Shappell Freudenburg and fiancé Dave Dowsett of Atlanta, Ga., Cole Freudenburg and spouse Deanna of Norfolk, Jedediah Marten and spouse Amber of Norfolk, Olivia Marten-Scheurich and spouse Lynn of Pierce; and eight great-grandchildren he was very proud of.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Fix and Gerald “Butch” Fix; a sister, Sharon Hetrick; and son in-law Joe Marten.
Don’s family requests cards of a special memory you had with Don, sent to 514 S. Second St., Norfolk, Nebraska 68701.
