Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison and Platte counties.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 24 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Donald Fix

NORFOLK — Private military graveside services for Donald D. Fix, 84, Norfolk, were held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk was in charge of arrangements.

1938-2022

Don left this world on Oct. 10, 2022.

Don was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Norfolk to Henry and Mahala (Marshall) Fix. Sharon, Don, Butch and Kenny were raised by their father, Henry, a well-known barber with Fix Barber Shop.

Don served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956 to 1958. After his time in the military, he returned to Norfolk, where he married his former spouse, Kay (McCurdy) Raile, and had two daughters, ViVi and Ginny.

He worked a variety of jobs over the years, including a Culligan Man, Century Lumber and eventually retired from Norfolk Senior High School.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching Husker football and going to garage sales.

Better known as “Donny” by his family, his most valuable trait was being the best dad, granddad and great-granddad. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don was a good-hearted, hard-working, common sense man that set an example for his family — that keeping life simple and being kind is a good start to having happiness. He was always there for us. He will be deeply missed and thought of often.

His two friends, Larry and Dude, with whom he was still close with at the time of his passing, would tell stories of their adventures and misadventures to anyone around them.

Apart from his family and friends, the loves of Don’s life were his dogs: Peanuts, Pal, Curly, Streak, Brindy Pepper and Gunther.

He is survived by two daughters, ViVi and spouse Steve Freudenburg of Madison and daughter Ginny Marten of Hoskins; grandchildren Seth Freudenburg of New York, N.Y., Shappell Freudenburg and fiancé Dave Dowsett of Atlanta, Ga., Cole Freudenburg and spouse Deanna of Norfolk, Jedediah Marten and spouse Amber of Norfolk, Olivia Marten-Scheurich and spouse Lynn of Pierce; and eight great-grandchildren he was very proud of.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Fix and Gerald “Butch” Fix; a sister, Sharon Hetrick; and son in-law Joe Marten.

Don’s family requests cards of a special memory you had with Don, sent to 514 S. Second St., Norfolk, Nebraska 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

