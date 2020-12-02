Donald Fisher

NORFOLK — Private services for Donald J. Fisher, 91, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Norfolk. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral.
He died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1929-2020
Livestreaming will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at brockhausfuneralhome.com.
Donald J. Fisher was born Aug. 21, 1929, on a farm northwest of Winside. His parents were Artie and Veva (Peterson) Fisher.
When Don was 10 years old, he helped his dad on the farm by cultivating the corn with a team of horses. His family also had a dairy farm. They carried milk and cream around town to the people of Winside and the surrounding area. Don’s dad found a buggy from a retired mailman, and Don delivered milk with a white horse and the buggy.
In 1945, Don met Toy Connolly, and they were married on May 1, 1948.
Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1946. He was stationed in Trinidad. There, he went to school to learn how to operate a crane and a bulldozer. Don left the Air Force in 1949.
Don began working at the Norfolk Maytag in 1951. At that time, he went to school to learn the skill of repairing all makes of appliances. He retired after 53 years of service.
In 1996, Don’s wife, Toy, passed away after 48 years of marriage. Don had five children from his first marriage: John, Peggy, Janet, Brad and Patrick.
Some of Don’s hobbies over the years included hunting, fishing, stock car racing and planting a huge garden. He enjoyed horseback riding and belonged to the Norfolk Saddle Club for a number of years
Don is survived by his children, Peggy (Dave) Eilerts, Janet (Doug) Asmus and Brad (Anne) Fisher of Norfolk and Patrick (Reesa) Fisher of Midland, Texas. He also is survived by 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and close friend Rita Woodard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; a son, John Fisher; two brothers; and four sisters.