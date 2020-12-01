Donald Fisher

NORFOLK — Private services for Donald J. Fisher, 91, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Public graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Norfolk. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required at the visitation and funeral.
He died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.