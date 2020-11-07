Donald Figgner

ALBION — Services for Donald H. “Don” Figgner, 88, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose. Military rites will be conducted by Sam Kimmer American Legion Post 347, Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Health guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and the service. Masks are requested.
He died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.