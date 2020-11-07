You have permission to edit this article.
Donald Figgner

ALBION — Services for Donald H. “Don” Figgner, 88, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose. Military rites will be conducted by Sam Kimmer American Legion Post 347, Dan Cox American Legion Post 44 and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Health guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and the service. Masks are requested.

He died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

In other news

NORFOLK — Services for Elaine M. Freudenburg, 87, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Norfolk.

WISNER — Services for Bernard H. “Bernie” Clatanoff, 83, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

SPENCER — Graveside services for Dr. Jack C. Marcum, 93, Spencer, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Union Cemetery in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate.

A celebration of life for Emilie A. Moore, 87, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Service for Chad B. Melcher, 54, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

