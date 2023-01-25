AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Donald R. Fernau, 93, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
Donald Fernau died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is handling the arrangements.
WAYNE — Services for Jim R. Mitchell, 73, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
ELKHORN — Services for Jennifer (Wewel) Etheredge, 46, Fortville, Ind., formerly of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha.
LAUREL — Barbara J. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Joann Koehler, 95, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial at a later date in Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Lance C. Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Services for Jonathon L. “Jon” Allen, 37, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. A graveside service will be at the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
WEST POINT — Visitation for Larry Freyermuth, 80, Beemer, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 28, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point
NORFOLK — Memorial service for Judith L. Gilmore, 76, Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
