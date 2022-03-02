Donald Faith

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Donald D. Faith, 74, Newton, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Millerboro Cemetery, located 9 miles northwest of Brunswick on Highway 14.
1947-2022
Don was born to Gordon and Eileen Faith on Sept. 26, 1947, in rural Creighton and was called home to be with the Lord on Dec. 6, 2021, at Hutchinson Regional Hospital.
Don served in the Army, stationed in Vietnam and then married Sheila Waddell of Osmond on Nov. 29, 1969. Don was a self-taught carpenter for many years in Newton. He loved working with his hands and enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Sheila; two brothers; a sister and three grandbabies.
He is survived by his son, Don (Veronica) Faith; daughter Misty (Jimmy Smith); sister Janice Morrill; aunt Mrs. Willis Faith; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Fellowship and a light lunch at the Brunswick Fire Hall Community Room will follow the service.