Donald Faith

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for Donald D. Faith, 74, Newton, Kan., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Millerboro Cemetery, located 9 miles northwest of Brunswick on Highway 14.

1947-2022

Don was born to Gordon and Eileen Faith on Sept. 26, 1947, in rural Creighton and was called home to be with the Lord on Dec. 6, 2021, at Hutchinson Regional Hospital.

Don served in the Army, stationed in Vietnam and then married Sheila Waddell of Osmond on Nov. 29, 1969. Don was a self-taught carpenter for many years in Newton. He loved working with his hands and enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Sheila; two brothers; a sister and three grandbabies.

He is survived by his son, Don (Veronica) Faith; daughter Misty (Jimmy Smith); sister Janice Morrill; aunt Mrs. Willis Faith; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Fellowship and a light lunch at the Brunswick Fire Hall Community Room will follow the service.

Euveda Fay Brown

Euveda Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Euveda Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Euveda Fay Brown died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Mark Yover

Mark Yover

NORFOLK — Services for Mark S. Yover, 60, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Melvin Kohlhof

Melvin Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Melvin Kahlhof died at his residence on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Stanley Burkinshaw

Stanley Burkinshaw

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at a later date.

DeAnna Smith

DeAnna Smith

Services for DeAnna M. Smith, 83, were Thursday, Jan. 13, at Christ Congregational Church of Fort Morgan, Colo. The Rev. David Schlieter officiated. Burial will be at the Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery.

Larry Starman

Larry Starman

LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Pamela Schwartz

Pamela Schwartz

WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.

Ronald Lemke

Ronald Lemke

BAZILE MILLS — Memorial services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Vet…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

