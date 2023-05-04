 Skip to main content
Donald Ehrisman

WEST POINT — Services for Donald Ehrisman, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. John Gierke will officiate with burial in the Beemer Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

1930-2023

By the grace of God through faith, Don was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Donald Dean Ehrisman was born at home a half mile west of Beemer to William and Anna (Miller) Ehrisman on Dec. 14, 1930. He attended district grade schools north of Beemer. In the eighth grade, he received Jesus as his savior and was baptized at Plum Creek Mennonite Church by Pastor P.O. Oswald. He graduated in 1948 from Beemer Public High School and went on to attend Hesston College, a two-year Mennonite college in Hesston, Kan.

Not sure what his life career was going to look like, he followed the wheat harvest for a period of time and also worked for Western Electric telephone company. Being brought up with strong Mennonite values, Donald registered for selective alternative service as a conscientious objector. During this stint, he worked at Pueblo, Colo., in a state prison psychiatric hospital and in a similar facility in Wilmington, Del.

It was during his time in Delaware that he married Kay Olson in 1954. From this marriage two daughters were born, Lark and Jill.

Following I-W service, Donald returned to Beemer and went into partnership with his dad’s registered Holstein dairy operation. He followed in his dad’s footsteps and was on the board of directors for Mid America Dairy.

Donald married Starla Rae Loewe in September 1991. Once the milk cows were sold, he worked for DV Industries in West Point and then for Smeal Manufacturing in Snyder. Although still a dirt farmer at the time, he retired from the “punch the clock” job at the age of 80.

God was good to Donald and besides his Christian upbringing, He gave him longevity of life, allowing him time to enjoy fly fishing, table tennis and golf along the way. Donald lived life to the fullest, always remarking he could “rest and sleep in heaven.”

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna, and infant granddaughter, Bethany Dawn.

He is survived by his spouse, Starla Ehrisman of West Point; daughters Lark and Dave Swanson of Independence, Mo., and family Eric and Olivia Swanson (with first great-grandchild on the way) and Kristin Swanson, and Jill and John Williams of McCaysville, Ga., and family Ellie Williams and fiancé Greg LaFratta, and Adeline Williams; and a brother, Roy and Cleone Ehrisman of Beemer.

A luncheon in the church fellowship hall will follow the burial. Memorials suggestions are to the Orphan Grain Train, Mission Central, the Alzheimer’s Association or personal choice in Don’s name.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

