VERDIGRE — Memorial visitation for Donald Effle, 80, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. on April 15 at Brockhaus Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, all in Verdigre.
1943-2023
Donald Effle passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton following a lengthy illness.
Don was born on Feb. 16, 1943, in Walnut to Harold and Irene (Kotrous) Effle. He grew up on a farm near Verdigre and graduated from Creighton High School.
Don married Mildred “Midge” Cerny on June 27, 1964. Together they had three children: Bryan, Cindy and Kathy. They raised their children on a farm west of Creighton. They retired from farming in 1997 and moved to Norfolk. Don worked at Shopko, Tractor Supply, for the City of Norfolk in the parks division and with his brother, Dick, in a construction business.
Don enjoyed the outdoors, doing word-search puzzles, reading newspapers and watching TV. He loved spending time with his grandchildren playing cards, telling jokes and sharing stories.
He is survived by his spouse, Midge; his daughters, Cindy Mills (Mark Gronau) of Norfolk and Kathy Effle-Meyer (Jeff) of Tilden; his brother, Richard “Dick” Effle (Judy) of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Hailey Hahn (Andrew), Hannah Mills (Colby Clarkson), Brayden Effle, Layton Meyer, Landon Meyer, Allyson Effle, Kylie Effle and Shelby Effle; his in-laws, Frank and Betty Cerny, Ray and Pat Cerny, and Julia Cerny; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Effle; his parents, Harold and Irene; his mother- and father-in-law, Mildred and Frank Cerny; his sister, Sharon Summers; his brothers-in-law, Gene Cerny and Tom Cerny; and his sister-in-law, Pam Cerny