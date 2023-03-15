 Skip to main content
Donald Effle

Donald Effle

VERDIGRE — Memorial visitation for Donald Effle, 80, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. on April 15 at Brockhaus Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, all in Verdigre.

1943-2023

Donald Effle passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton following a lengthy illness.

Don was born on Feb. 16, 1943, in Walnut to Harold and Irene (Kotrous) Effle. He grew up on a farm near Verdigre and graduated from Creighton High School.

Don married Mildred “Midge” Cerny on June 27, 1964. Together they had three children: Bryan, Cindy and Kathy. They raised their children on a farm west of Creighton. They retired from farming in 1997 and moved to Norfolk. Don worked at Shopko, Tractor Supply, for the City of Norfolk in the parks division and with his brother, Dick, in a construction business.

Don enjoyed the outdoors, doing word-search puzzles, reading newspapers and watching TV. He loved spending time with his grandchildren playing cards, telling jokes and sharing stories.

He is survived by his spouse, Midge; his daughters, Cindy Mills (Mark Gronau) of Norfolk and Kathy Effle-Meyer (Jeff) of Tilden; his brother, Richard “Dick” Effle (Judy) of Norfolk; his grandchildren, Hailey Hahn (Andrew), Hannah Mills (Colby Clarkson), Brayden Effle, Layton Meyer, Landon Meyer, Allyson Effle, Kylie Effle and Shelby Effle; his in-laws, Frank and Betty Cerny, Ray and Pat Cerny, and Julia Cerny; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Don was preceded in death by his son, Bryan Effle; his parents, Harold and Irene; his mother- and father-in-law, Mildred and Frank Cerny; his sister, Sharon Summers; his brothers-in-law, Gene Cerny and Tom Cerny; and his sister-in-law, Pam Cerny

Shirley Drahota

Shirley Drahota

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley Drahota, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Shirley Drahota died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Bruce Gardels

Bruce Gardels

PILGER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Pauline Luttman

Pauline Luttman

NORFOLK — Services for Pauline Luttman, 97, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Bruce Gardels

Bruce Gardels

WISNER — Services for Bruce Gardels, 61, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Bruce Gardels died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Margie Brummer

Margie Brummer

HARTINGTON — Margie A. Brummer, 89, Hartington, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Rodney Schmidt

Rodney Schmidt

ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

Marcella Larson

Marcella Larson

WAYNE — Services for Marcella L. (Brugger) Larson, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Marcella Larson died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Jerome Spenner

Jerome Spenner

OMAHA — Services for the Rev. Jerome Spenner, 83, who served several Catholic parishes in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Bernard Parish in Omaha. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara