Donald Duffy

O’NEILL — Services for Donald J. Duffy, 80, O’Neill, were Friday, Jan. 29, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman officiated. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill was in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Schools for a scholarship in Don’s name.
1940-2021
The funeral Mass was livestreamed at https://holtboyd
Don suffered a stroke and went to be with our Lord on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk surrounded by his family.
Don was born on June 3, 1940, in Dixon to Alta and James. He was the youngest of four children.
After graduating in 1958 from Laurel High School, Don met Mary Jean Mannion, who would become the love of his life. The two met at the Laurel Bowling Alley in 1964 where friends agreed, “He’s a pretty good-looking guy for a red head.”
Don and Mary were married on Aug. 20, 1966, and made their home in Laurel. Their daughter, Susan, was born in 1970 and the following year, the young family moved to O’Neill, where they quickly became active in St. Patrick’s Church, and Don pursued his career with U.P.S. Their son, David, was born in 1973. Both Susan and David graduated from St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill.
The Duffy family members have great memories of summers swimming in O’Neill pools, trips with cousins to Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun, and canoeing on the Niobrara River. In the winter, Don often took Susan and David snowmobiling on Holt County pastureland.
Don became a grandfather for the first time in 1989 with the birth of his granddaughter, Samantha Asher. His grandson, Spencer Asher, was born in 1991, and a second granddaughter, Skylar, was born in 1997. Don has been their beloved ‘Papa Duffy’ ever since. He loved being with his grandchildren in Waverly and watching them participate in their many activities, including golf, trap shooting, football and dance.
Don retired from U.P.S. in 1999 after 29 years of dedicated service. He drove a familiar route throughout Holt and Rock counties, delivering packages and making many friends along the way.
Don was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was devoted to the work, message and members of local chapters. Most importantly, Don valued his time at Valley Hope, where he impacted many lives through his compassion and service. He will be greatly missed.
Don loved golfing. He especially loved golfing with Mary in tournaments around the area. Don was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He especially enjoyed hunting with his childhood friend who was disabled. When Don wasn’t on the golf course, you could often find him in the St. Mary’s gym cheering on the Cardinals. He was their biggest fan.
Most recently, Papa Duffy loved spending time with his great-grandchildren, Claire and Callum Penas, ages 5 and 2. Oh how they have made him laugh. He especially enjoyed watching the O’Neill St. Patrick’s Day Parade with them and was beginning to share his love for the game of golf.
Papa Duffy always will be remembered for his generosity, loyalty and hearty laugh. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving family man and a person who lived by faith and prayer.
Don is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Mary Duffy of O’Neill; a daughter, Susan Asher (Kirby Adamson) of Waverly; grandchildren Samantha (Josh) Penas and their children, Claire and Callum of Waverly, Spencer Asher of Bennet, and Skylar Asher of Lincoln; a sister, Theresa Hirschman of Sioux City; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his son, David, who passed in 1990; his parents, Alta and James; and brothers Jack and Bernard Duffy.
Don was a beloved spouse, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many.