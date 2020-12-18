WAUSA — Services for Donald Doerr, 85, of Creighton will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate, with burial in Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested at all services.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2020
Donald William Doerr, the son of Henry and Alvina (Kruse) Doerr, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the home in which he was born on Aug. 12, 1935. He died peacefully with his family at his side. As a lifelong member of Golgotha Lutheran Church near Wausa, he was baptized on Sept. 8, 1935, and confirmed in the faith on May 23, 1948, at the same church where his grandparents were founding members. He attended rural school east of Creighton and graduated from Creighton High School in 1952.
On June 5, 1955, he married Arlene Miller at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Don and Arlene farmed and lived east of Creighton at his childhood home, where they celebrated their 65th anniversary earlier this year. They were blessed with six children: Dan, Vickie, Terry, Janet, Mike, and Carol.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; three sons, Dan (Neva) of Creighton, Terry (Julie) of Plainview and Mike (Darla) of Creighton; three daughters, Vickie (Glen) Emery of Fairbury, Janet of Creighton and Carol (Lance) Richey of Fort Wayne, Ind.; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Norman (Carolyn) and Edward (Pat), both of Creighton; sisters Wilma (Dick) Thaden of Marysville, Wash., and Marge Doerr of Lincoln; and in-laws Melva Doerr of Chamberlain, S.D., Arlin and Mardell Miller and Connie and Charlie Lederer, all of Plainview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mildred; brother Leonard; father- and mother-in-law Ralph and Stella Miller; brother-in-law Marlin Miller; and many other loved ones. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Mission Central, 40755 Co Hwy E16, Mapleton, IA 51034.