 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Brugger

ALBION — Services for Donald E. Brugger, 86, Akron, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in Akron Bonanza Cemetery in Akron with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Donald Brugger died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Tags

In other news

Lucille Bowman

Lucille Bowman

SPENCER — Services for Lucille Bowman, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Shirley Petersen

Shirley Petersen

TILDEN — Services for Shirley Petersen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Roma Walton

Roma Walton

VERDIGRE — Services for Roma Walton, 88, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. She donated her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska.

Michael Gotschall

Michael Gotschall

NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. “Mike” Gotschall, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Gailen Clyde

Gailen Clyde

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gailen L. Clyde, 65, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate.

Darlene Herchenbach

Darlene Herchenbach

COLUMBUS — Services for Darlene Herchenbach, 87, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Evelyn Bartak

Evelyn Bartak

MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Karen Eddy

Karen Eddy

NORFOLK — Services for Karen C. Eddy, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Karen Eddy died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at her son’s residence in Norfolk.

Ruby Hansen

Ruby Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Ruby L. Hansen, 95, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Dick Bloomquist officiated. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara