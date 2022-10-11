ALBION — Services for Donald E. Brugger, 86, Akron, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in Akron Bonanza Cemetery in Akron with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Donald Brugger died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.