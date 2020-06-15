Donald Breaker Jr.

TILDEN — Services for Donald L. Breaker Jr., 51, of Oakdale are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
He died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence.
ELGIN — Services for Maxine Uhrenholdt, 92, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin with the Rev. Leon Rosenthal and Norlyn Bartens officiating. Burial will follow at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathryn A. “Kae” Balfany, 83, of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury officiating. Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Richard L. Lamoureaux of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Norfolk, are pending.
WINSIDE — Services for Gertrude M. Vahlkamp, 94, of Wayne, formerly of Winside, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.
WAYNE — A gathering for family and friends of Walter W. Otte, 57, of Wayne, will be held at a later date. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
RANDOLPH — Services for Lowell Martin Lienemann, 65, of Houston, Texas, pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph.
WAYNE — Services for Jerry M. Sperry, 84, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Private family services for Roman B. Babcock, 11, of Stanton will be Wednesday, June 17, at the Lifepoint Church in Norfolk.
