BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Donald L. Boyer, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 75.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Steffen Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Donald Boyer died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.