BATTLE CREEK — Services for Donald L. Boyer, 97, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Donald Boyer died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Stanley L. Libolt, 88, Burton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 7, at the Keya Paha High School gymnasium in Springview. Burial with military honors will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. Perrigan, 80, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Peace Church, rural Norfolk, with the Rev. Clark Jenkinson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Navy Honor Guard. Buria…
NORFOLK — Services for Donna J. Jochum, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. “Tom” McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans …
NORFOLK — Services for Samantha M. “Sam” Krier, 34, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Joyce (Anhalt) Voyles, 85, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at 46888 274th St. in Lennox, S.D.
STANTON — Services for Rick G. Daniel, 62, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Cindi Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.
LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.