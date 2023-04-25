BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Donald L. Boyer, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 75.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Donald Boyer died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2023
Donald LeRoy was born April 3, 1926, in Battle Creek to LeRoy and Esther (Werner) Boyer. He graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1943. Following graduation, Donald and a group of friends worked in North Dakota.
Donald served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from October 1944 until August 1946.
On Sept. 28, 1952, Donald married Leola Margaret “Peg” Smith at the Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Kim and Kelli.
Donald worked as a lineman for the REA. He loved to fish and hunt. In the summertime, Donald enjoyed the sunshine and warm weather as he worked in his vegetable garden.
Donald is survived by his spouse, Peg; daughter Kelli Boyer of Battle Creek; son-in-law David Meyer of Battle Creek; grandchildren Nichole (Dave) Drickey of Fremont, Ryan (Anne) Meyer of St. Louis, Mo.; great-grandchildren Shelby, Aiden, Jonah, Grace, Elinor and LilyMae; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim Hale, Howard Hale and Ken Boyer; and daughter Kim Meyer.
