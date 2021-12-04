HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday, all at the church.
Donald Bergman died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at his residence under hospice care.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.