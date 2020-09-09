BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Donald Benck, 92, Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
1928-2020
Donald H. Benck, son of Christian and Emma Benck, was born July 7, 1928, at Fairfax, S.D. Donald graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1946. He then served his country in the U.S. Army from 1946 until 1948.
On Oct. 31, 1948, Donald was united in marriage to Dorothy Sage at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with two children: Steven Allen and Gayle Diane.
Donald lived in Persia, Iowa, Norfolk and Bloomfield throughout his lifetime. For the majority of his working life, he was employed as a division manager and salesman for Standard Chemical Manufacturing Co.
Donald was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church of Bloomfield and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 of Bloomfield. He also served on the Bloomfield Public School board and Bloomfield volunteer fire department.
Donald is survived by his spouse, Dorothy of Bloomfield; his children, Steven (Barbara) Benck of Columbia Heights, Minn., and Gayle Pierce of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Timothy (Brittany) Delp of Lincoln, Stacey Pierce (Michael) Rumleanschi and Dustin Pierce of Omaha; his great-grandchildren, Lilian and Raya Delp of Lincoln and Maximus Rumleanschi of Omaha; a brother, Herbert Benck of Wichita, Kan.; a sister-in-law, Lucille Sage of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Martin Benck and Clarence Benck; a grandson, Kelly Delp; and a son-in-law, Bruce Pierce.