BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Donald Benck, 92, Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.