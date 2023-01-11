 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald Bell

Donald D. Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Don was born in San Diego, Calif., in 1938 and grew up in a Navy family, moving from state-to-state, prior to his father starting private practice as a dermatologist in Lincoln in 1956.

Don attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, as a student, a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, a gymnast and a cheerleader before receiving his undergraduate degree in biology.

He met and married his college sweetheart and love of his life, Nancy, in 1960. In 1964, he earned his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska Medical School. During his third year of medical school, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a medical officer, stationed in Omaha, Subic Bay, San Diego, Camp Pendleton and Oakland, including two tours of duty. He entered private practice as a vascular surgeon in 1974 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., while continuing his service in the Navy Reserves.

Don continued to develop his craft of vascular surgery, including taking call as a trauma surgeon at both St. Mary’s and County, USC and eventually becoming chief of staff and chief of surgery at St. Mary’s.

In 1994, Don and Nancy, made the difficult decision to leave California, return to Nebraska and relocate to the wonderful community of Norfolk. He loved Nebraska, his patients, his staff and Faith Regional, where he continued to operate and share his vascular knowledge for an additional 20 years.

Don had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He often spent his spare time studying and staying updated on current medical techniques; he was an expert in his field, saving thousands of lives and shared this knowledge with medical students at every opportunity.

As the patriarch of the Bell family, Don’s commitment to learning proved inspiring to both his children and his grandchildren. Don was an avid golfer and Cornhusker fan, he loved handball and running, and, despite not having smoked in 20-plus years, remained a cigar enthusiast.

Don had a strong sense of self, holding honesty and integrity as his principal values. He was never afraid to embrace new opportunities, like becoming a proud college cheerleader during the 1950s, working as a ranch hand (hobby) on his 250-acre ranch at the age of 68 or zip-lining through the Catalina Island hills with his grandchildren at the age of 74. He was unapologetically himself. His legacy will continue, forever reminding us that life is about taking action and that a life full of meaningful acts of love and service to yourself and others is not only possible, but worth emulating.

Don is survived by Nancy, his loving spouse of 62 years; his children, Ann (Garry), Kelly (Ade), Amy (Tony) and Scott (Jessica); and forever cherished and remembered by his 12 grandchildren.

We were blessed to have had Don Bell (Honey, Dad, Grandpa, Doctor, Colleague, Friend) in our lives, and he will be remembered for his leadership, dedication, proficiency, kindness and sense of humor. He was a distinguished role model for upcoming generations, and his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

A celebration of life will take place in the spring. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made in Don’s name to the Navy Wounded Warrior–Navy Safe Harbor Foundation.

Tags

In other news

Karen Fiedler

Karen Fiedler

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Karen Fiedler, 71, Newcastle, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Karen Fiedler died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield

Eleanor Schipporeit

Eleanor Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Donald Bell

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Kermit Benshoof

Kermit Benshoof

WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Dakota Jacobs

Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Dakota P. Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle.

Larry Cleary

Larry Cleary

O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Sandra Sauser

Sandra Sauser

RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.

Margaret Heien

Margaret Heien

SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara