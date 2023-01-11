Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Don was born in San Diego, Calif., in 1938 and grew up in a Navy family, moving from state-to-state, prior to his father starting private practice as a dermatologist in Lincoln in 1956.
Don attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, as a student, a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, a gymnast and a cheerleader before receiving his undergraduate degree in biology.
He met and married his college sweetheart and love of his life, Nancy, in 1960. In 1964, he earned his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska Medical School. During his third year of medical school, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a medical officer, stationed in Omaha, Subic Bay, San Diego, Camp Pendleton and Oakland, including two tours of duty. He entered private practice as a vascular surgeon in 1974 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Long Beach, Calif., while continuing his service in the Navy Reserves.
Don continued to develop his craft of vascular surgery, including taking call as a trauma surgeon at both St. Mary’s and County, USC and eventually becoming chief of staff and chief of surgery at St. Mary’s.
In 1994, Don and Nancy, made the difficult decision to leave California, return to Nebraska and relocate to the wonderful community of Norfolk. He loved Nebraska, his patients, his staff and Faith Regional, where he continued to operate and share his vascular knowledge for an additional 20 years.
Don had an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He often spent his spare time studying and staying updated on current medical techniques; he was an expert in his field, saving thousands of lives and shared this knowledge with medical students at every opportunity.
As the patriarch of the Bell family, Don’s commitment to learning proved inspiring to both his children and his grandchildren. Don was an avid golfer and Cornhusker fan, he loved handball and running, and, despite not having smoked in 20-plus years, remained a cigar enthusiast.
Don had a strong sense of self, holding honesty and integrity as his principal values. He was never afraid to embrace new opportunities, like becoming a proud college cheerleader during the 1950s, working as a ranch hand (hobby) on his 250-acre ranch at the age of 68 or zip-lining through the Catalina Island hills with his grandchildren at the age of 74. He was unapologetically himself. His legacy will continue, forever reminding us that life is about taking action and that a life full of meaningful acts of love and service to yourself and others is not only possible, but worth emulating.
Don is survived by Nancy, his loving spouse of 62 years; his children, Ann (Garry), Kelly (Ade), Amy (Tony) and Scott (Jessica); and forever cherished and remembered by his 12 grandchildren.
We were blessed to have had Don Bell (Honey, Dad, Grandpa, Doctor, Colleague, Friend) in our lives, and he will be remembered for his leadership, dedication, proficiency, kindness and sense of humor. He was a distinguished role model for upcoming generations, and his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring. The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made in Don’s name to the Navy Wounded Warrior–Navy Safe Harbor Foundation.