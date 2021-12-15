Dona Sunderman

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 563 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

FREMONT               HARRISON              MILLS
MONTGOMERY            PAGE                  POTTAWATTAMIE
SHELBY

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

MONONA

IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA

BURT                  BUTLER                DODGE
DOUGLAS               SARPY                 SAUNDERS
WASHINGTON

IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

BOONE                 CEDAR                 COLFAX
CUMING                MADISON               PIERCE
PLATTE                STANTON               THURSTON
WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA

CASS                  GAGE                  JEFFERSON
JOHNSON               LANCASTER             NEMAHA
OTOE                  PAWNEE                RICHARDSON
SALINE                SEWARD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE,
BELLEVUE, BLAIR, CLARINDA, COLERIDGE, COLUMBUS, COUNCIL BLUFFS,
CRETE, DAVID CITY, DECATUR, DUNLAP, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY,
FARRAGUT, FREMONT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, HARLAN, HARTINGTON,
LA VISTA, LAUREL, LINCOLN, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MILFORD,
MISSOURI VALLEY, NEBRASKA CITY, NORFOLK, OAKLAND, OMAHA, ONAWA,
OSMOND, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PENDER, PIERCE, PLAINVIEW,
PLATTSMOUTH, RANDOLPH, RED OAK, SCHUYLER, SEWARD, SHENANDOAH,
SIDNEY, ST. EDWARD, STANTON, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR,
TECUMSEH, TEKAMAH, WAHOO, WALTHILL, WAYNE, WEST POINT, WILBER,
WINNEBAGO, WISNER, WOODBINE, AND YUTAN.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Madison County in northeastern Nebraska...
Western Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska...
Platte County in northeastern Nebraska...
Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska...
Southeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska...
Northwestern Butler County in east central Nebraska...
Boone County in northeastern Nebraska...
Western Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska...

* Until 315 PM CST.

* At 218 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 5 miles southeast of Greeley to 5 miles north of
Palmer to near Stockham, moving northeast at 80 mph.

THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE ENTIRE WARNED AREA.

HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters and observation stations have
reported up to 85 mph winds.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect
considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.
Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
St. Edward around 240 PM CST.
Newman Grove, Petersburg and Lindsay around 245 PM CST.
Elgin around 250 PM CST.
Duncan and Oakdale around 255 PM CST.
Madison, Battle Creek, Bellwood and Meadow Grove around 300 PM
CST.
Norfolk and Columbus around 305 PM CST.
Hadar around 310 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include
Loretto, Octavia, Cornlea, College View Trailer Park, Humphrey,
Tilden, Camp Pawnee, Shell Creek Elementary School, Richland and Lake
North Babcock Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern
and east central Nebraska.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across south central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a
sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains
in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern and east central
Nebraska.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 563 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NE
.    NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS                BOONE               BURT
BUTLER               CASS                CEDAR
CLAY                 COLFAX              CUMING
DAKOTA               DIXON               DODGE
DOUGLAS              FILLMORE            GAGE
HALL                 HAMILTON            HOWARD
JEFFERSON            JOHNSON             LANCASTER
MADISON              MERRICK             NANCE
NEMAHA               NUCKOLLS            OTOE
PAWNEE               PIERCE              PLATTE
POLK                 RICHARDSON          SALINE
SARPY                SAUNDERS            SEWARD
STANTON              THAYER              THURSTON
WASHINGTON           WAYNE               WEBSTER
YORK

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range
with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph
will be possible in localized areas.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. Winds will
increase in speed this afternoon in eastern Nebraska and
southwest Iowa. A few hours with winds gusting over 50 mph are
likely.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures
will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown
away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or
near construction zones.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire danger will reach the extreme category
over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in this
afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Dona Sunderman

Dona Sunderman

MADISON —  Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Dona Sunderman died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2021

The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Dona Mae was born Oct. 21, 1930, to Milton and Clara (Uecker) McKeown in Norfolk. In 1948, she graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.

On Aug. 6, 1950, Dona married Eugene E. “Bud” Sunderman at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with four children: Tom, Sue, Mark and Craig. In 1961, the couple moved to the family farm until 1993 when they moved to Madison. In 2018, they moved to The Meadows in Norfolk.

Dona was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. The family will fondly remember her as a humble, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook who loved being the hostess.

Dona enjoyed playing cards and games with her family. She was a very sociable person, who had a talent for getting people together. Dona radiated a great attitude which could easily encourage others.

Dona is survived by her children, Tom (Cindy) Sunderman of Fremont, Sue (Lyle) Jurgens of Madison, Mark (Julie) Sunderman of Humphrey and Craig (Jacque) Sunderman of Highland Village, Texas; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with two additions next year; sister Della Brauer of Norfolk; brother-in-law Rich (Shirley) Sunderman of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse of 68 years, Eugene; brother Vincent (Dorothea) McKeown; brother-in-law Zeke Brauer; brother-in-law Don (Jean) Sunderman; and sister-in-law Emogene (Harold) Schmidt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train or Mission Central.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

