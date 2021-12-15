MADISON — Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Dona Sunderman died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2021
The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Dona Mae was born Oct. 21, 1930, to Milton and Clara (Uecker) McKeown in Norfolk. In 1948, she graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.
On Aug. 6, 1950, Dona married Eugene E. “Bud” Sunderman at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with four children: Tom, Sue, Mark and Craig. In 1961, the couple moved to the family farm until 1993 when they moved to Madison. In 2018, they moved to The Meadows in Norfolk.
Dona was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. The family will fondly remember her as a humble, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful cook who loved being the hostess.
Dona enjoyed playing cards and games with her family. She was a very sociable person, who had a talent for getting people together. Dona radiated a great attitude which could easily encourage others.
Dona is survived by her children, Tom (Cindy) Sunderman of Fremont, Sue (Lyle) Jurgens of Madison, Mark (Julie) Sunderman of Humphrey and Craig (Jacque) Sunderman of Highland Village, Texas; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with two additions next year; sister Della Brauer of Norfolk; brother-in-law Rich (Shirley) Sunderman of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse of 68 years, Eugene; brother Vincent (Dorothea) McKeown; brother-in-law Zeke Brauer; brother-in-law Don (Jean) Sunderman; and sister-in-law Emogene (Harold) Schmidt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train or Mission Central.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.