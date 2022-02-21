LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dona Stamm, 65, Lincoln, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln. An additional memorial service will be at Community Bible Church in Norfolk at a later date.
Dona Stamm died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Memorials are directed to the American Heart Association or Pieloch Pet Adoption Center.
1956-2022
Dona Stamm was born Oct. 9, 1956, in Plainview, to Dawn and Mary Ann (Tharnish) Purdie. Dona was a graduate of Osmond High School.
She married Steven Stamm on May 20, 1983, in Peoria, Ill., and moved to Norfolk, where they resided and she attended Northeast Tech before transferring to Wayne State College.
In 2004, they moved to Lincoln.
Dona loved riding her motorcycle, was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. She enjoyed traveling and watching baseball. She liked to attend games in Lincoln and tried to go to at least one of the College World Series every year.
Family members include her spouse, Steven; sons Alex and Josh; mother Mary Ann Armstrong; brothers Alan, Keith and Sean Purdie; sister Barbara Smith; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dawn Purdie; son Jamie Stamm; and stepfather William Armstrong.
Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.