Dona Painter

HOSKINS — Services for Dona (Dobb) Painter, 71, Hoskins, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Hoskins Community Center. Clark Jenkinson will officiate.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

———

Dona passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, after a short battle with colon cancer.

Please feel free to join us at the family-owned Paints Pub afterward to continue the celebration. Remember that this is not goodbye but “see you later, alligator.”

Dona (Dobb) Painter came into this world on June 18, 1950, at Naval Base in San Diego, Calif. She was the daughter of James Hubert Dobb and Betty Jane (Ohlund) Dobb. She lived in San Diego, Hutchinson, Kan., and Burton, Kan., until her father passed away when she was 5 years old. Dona then moved to Stanton with her mom, Betty Dobb, and two sisters, Diane (Dobb) Knoelle and Dawn (Dobb) Woeppel.

She graduated from Stanton High School in 1968.

Dona married Jerry Painter on June 4, 1971, at the Madison County Courthouse, and from this union, two children were born, James A. Painter and Sarah B. (Painter) Wehrle.

Dona graduated from Wayne State College with an art major and home economics minor in 1973. She worked at the Warehouse Market until it closed in 1985 and went on to clean houses until she and Jerry bought the bar in Hoskins and called it “Paints Pub.”

Dona was an icon in the village of Hoskins. She touched the lives of many people and was always available to give wanted and sometimes unwanted advice. Because of this, she was lovingly referred to as “Ma” by anyone who knew her. Later she was known for her Crock-Pot lunches and was always “one tough cookie.”

Her life motto was to always have fun and whether it was water fights, frosting fights, candy fights or a plain good time, she lived up to this motto and lived well.

Dona was also known for having her name spelled wrong in a number of papers and announcements and for not having a middle name or initial.

Dona “Ma” Painter is survived by her son, James (Barbie) Painter of Hoskins, and their three daughters, Jacie, Kelcie and Allie; and daughter Sarah (Ryan) Wehrle of Stanton, and their two children, Hannah and Taylor. She also is survived by her dear friend, Paul Barg, and adopted daughter, Kayla Reed, both of Hoskins.

She will be missed by her forever faithful canine companions, Kelly Beans and Charlie Brown, who guarded her up to the end, even though they have no teeth.

She was welcomed home by her mother, Betty Dobb; her father, James Hubert Dobb; and her late spouse, Jerry Painter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adelle Gallop, Kayla Reed, Rusty Boggs, Hannah Wehrle, Jacie Painter, Kelcie Painter, Taylor Wehrle, Allie Painter and Kelly Beans and Charlie Brown, the toothless three-pound attack dogs.

