Dona Painter

NORFOLK — Services for Dona Painter, 71, Hoskins, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Funeral Home in Norfolk. Donna Painter died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence.

PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

COLERIDGE — Services for Helen M. Hansen, 88, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Revs. Russ Lambert and Deb Valentine will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

NORFOLK — Russell N. Schweers, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Norfolk Veteran Home.

BLOOMFIELD — Marsha Smith, 47, Bloomfield, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her residence. Per her wishes, no services will be held.

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Merlin Johnson, 84, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date.

ATKINSON — Services for Rita Borer, 82, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Lynette Peterson, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lynette Peterson died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

ALBION — Services for Helen O. Cook, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

