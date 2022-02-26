CLARKSON — Services for Don “Dondi” Vrbicky, 70, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Revs. Matt Gutowski and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume Tuesday an hour prior to services also at the church.
Don Vrbicky died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1952-2022
Don J. “Dondi” Vrbicky was born on Feb. 18, 1952, in West Point, to Lambert and Pauline (Vacha) Vrbicky. He attended District 40 country school until fourth grade and then began school at St. John Neumann when the school opened. He graduated from Clarkson High School in 1970.
After graduation, he farmed with his dad north of Clarkson.
He met and married Jan (Jerman) Vrbicky in 1979. They had three children: Lindsy, Shawn and Joe. In 1998, the family moved to town and Dondi worked for the city of Norfolk for many years and retired in 2016. In 2018, he became seriously ill and struggled with on-going health issues since then.
Over the years, he was a member of the St. John Neumann School Board, Farmer’s Union Board and president of the Catholic Workman. He enjoyed going to his children’s and grandchildren’s events and parties. He was always very proud that all three of his children graduated from college and went into professions that helped and cared for other people. The family all enjoyed his grandson Theodore Dondi’s first birthday party less than a week before his passing.
He is survived by his spouse, Jan; his children, Lindsy (Brad) Schwartz of Columbus, Shawn (Drew) Schultz of Norfolk, and Joe (Tess) Vrbicky of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Garrett, Jasper and Dawson Schwartz, Stella and Charlotte Schultz, and Theo Vrbicky; sister Marie (Bill) Gall of Clarkson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Pauline Vrbicky; in-laws Joseph and Grace Jerman; and his grandparents.
