...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A FREEZE
WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY.

* TEMPERATURES...33 TO 29 DEGREES .

* TIMING... 1 AM TO 10 AM

* IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL SENSITIVE
VEGETATION AND DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION... WE ARE NOW ABOUT A WEEK PAST THE
TYPICAL GROWING SEASON FOR THE COUNTIES IN THE WARNING. THIS
WILL THE THE LAST FREEZE WARNING OF THE SEASON.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR
HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION.

Don Roberts

PIERCE — Services for Donald L. Roberts, 60, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce.

He died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

