Don Maybon and Sandy Maybon

MADISON — Memorial services for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, and Sandra M. “Sandy” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763, both of Madison, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Guard.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service also at the church. Masks are required for the funeral and visitation.
She died Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, and he died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Faith Regional.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Don was born April 14, 1940, in St. Edward, to Everett and Mildred (Carlson) Maybon. Don attended grade school in Albion and graduated from Albion High School. After his education, Don served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 28, 1958, to June 2, 1960, and he served in Germany.
Sandy was born May 4, 1940, in Sioux City, to Clifford and Thelma (Robbins) Nelson. Sandy attended grade school in Ringsted, Iowa, and graduated from Ringsted High School. She then attended and graduated from Wayne State College with a teaching degree.
Don and Sandy (Nelson) were married on Aug. 14, 1960, in the Ringsted Presbyterian Church in Ringsted. They were the first to be married in the Presbyterian Church.
After marriage, Don and Sandy lived in Columbus, Belgrade, Albion and then Madison in 1970. Sandy taught education for 37 years in Columbus, Albion, Cedar Rapids and Madison (St. Leonard’s and public) until she retired. She never fully retired as she substitute taught in the Madison area.
Don owned and operated the San Anna restaurants for 25 years in Madison and Fullerton until he retired in 2010. The couple moved to Norfolk in 2015.
Don enjoyed fishing, traveling with Sandy and family, gardening, golfing, gambling, cooking and spending time with grandchildren. Sandy enjoyed reading, shopping, getting ready for Christmas, finding interactive activities for children’s events, helping with church activities, traveling with Don and her family, gambling, having coffee and lunch with her friends, and playing card games, but most of all spending time with her grandkids.
Don and Sandy would have been married 60 years on Aug. 14. The family will be celebrating on Don and Sandy’s special day by going to their favorite vacation spot in Minnesota.
Don and Sandy were members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison and just recently became members at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk.
Don was a member of the American Legion for 56 years, Madison City Council for 16 years, served as mayor for four years. He was a member of the Madison Jaycees and drove the V.A. van.
Sandy taught Sunday school and Bible school, was a member of PEO, Delta Kappa Gamma, Bonnet Bunch, Genesis Circle and Madison Library Board. She was co-chairwoman of Cat in the Hat from 2004 to 2016, Book Banquets from 2006 to 2010, and Science Expo from 2011 to 2017.
Survivors include their children, Beth (Bill) Laible of Atkinson and Scott (Chrissy) Maybon of Bennington; four grandchildren, Sami (Josh) Wyrick, Lukas Laible, Jordyn Maybon and Jaret Laible; Don’s sister, Betty Rieken of Grand Island; and Sandy’s siblings, Wayne Nelson, Cheri Sterling, Cindy (Stew) Schuenke, all of Faribault, Minn., and Don (Myra) Nelson of Orange City, Iowa.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mildred; sister Darlene Nathan; brother Robert Maybon; and two brothers in infancy. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Thelma; a sister-in-law, Glenda Nelson; and brother-in-law Jim Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests United States flags for flag poles.
The memorial service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.