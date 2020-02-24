WISNER — Services for Don Lueninghoener, 99, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center.
PIERCE — Services for Ronald E. Synovec, 81, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
CLEARWATER — Services for Mary Ann Thiele, 87, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Revs. John Norman and James Kramper will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Larry Cross, 67, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Elizabeth Krupicka, 71, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls, S.D.
WISNER — Services for LaVern Heller, 79, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery southeast of Wisner.
ALBION — Services for Mark Carey, 51, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at First Baptist Church in Albion. The Rev. Keith Brich will officiate with burial in the Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
MADISON — Services for Mary Jo Gilsdorf, 88, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.
MADISON — Services for Beverly H. “Bev” Kuchar, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.