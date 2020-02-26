Don Lueninghoener

Don Lueninghoener

STANTON — Services for Don Lueninghoener, 99, Pilger, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.

He died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Stanton Health Center.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

___

Donald Walter Lueninghoener was born on May 27, 1920, at Randolph, to Walter and Laura (Koehn) Lueninghoener. At the age of five, he moved with the family moved to Pilger. Don attended Pilger Public Schools and graduated from Pilger High School in 1938. He began farming with his father and continued to farm in Stanton County his entire life.

Don was united in marriage to Helen McNamara on June 28, 1944, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. To this union, four children were born: Edward, Joan, Robert and Peter. Don and Helen enjoyed traveling when they got the chance. Helen passed away on Oct. 23, 1982.

Don and Lois Siecke were married in October 1985. They enjoyed traveling. Lois passed away in 2005.

Don was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton, was one of the founding members of Stanton’s Knights of Columbus Council 12132, and he served on the Farmers Union Co-op board for 12 years. Don loved to fish and hunt. He shot his last deer a couple of years after turning 90 years old. Don was the king for Pilger’s 125th Celebration.

Survivors include a son, Edward and Phyllis Lueninghoener of Omaha; a daughter, Joan Johnson of Norfolk; a son, Robert and Kris Lueninghoener of Stanton; and a son, Dr. Peter and Lisa Lueninghoener of O’Neill; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Don and Joyce Siecke of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and their family, Kathy Fruhling of Clive, Iowa, and her family; and a sister, Mary and Niels Sorensen of Pilger.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Helen; his spouse, Lois; his grandsons, William Lueninghoener and Benjamin Johnson; and a sister, Patty Hamilton.

A luncheon at the Stanton V.F.W. Club will follow the service. Burial will be after the luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Stanton Health Center.

