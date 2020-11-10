It is with great sadness that the family of Don Kane, 90, has announced he has passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CHI Health Missouri Valley, Iowa, Hospital.
Don was the son of William and Ann Kane of Stanton. He graduated from Stanton High School, received his bachelor of science degree in secondary education from Wayne State, and his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Don taught science and was junior high principal for the Missouri Valley School District for 30 years.
Don and his spouse, Joanne Robertson Kane, lived and taught in Missouri Valley. During this time, he was refereeing football and basketball (boys and girls) every weekend and, in 2002, was inducted in the Iowa High School Officials Hall of Fame.
Don loved to golf, getting “2 Holes in One” at the Logan-Missouri Valley Country Club. He advertised this fact with personalized license plates.
Don loved all sports, attending Nebraska football games and Creighton basketball since 1964.
Don and Joanne both worked at Ak-Sar-Ben Race Track, the Horseman’s Park during the summers and after retiring from teaching.
Don was a four-sport athlete in high school and in college. Don Kane was the First Omaha World Herald Nebraska State College Athlete of the Year 1951. His nephew, Tom Kropp, followed him in 1975 receiving the honor at Kearney State.
Don has held the record of the 100-yard dash in 9.8 and played on the Hall of Fame 1949 undefeated football team. Athletics aside, Wayne State is where he met his spouse, Joanne Robertson Kane.
Joanne was his biggest fan and knew more about sports than most. Joanne passed away in January 2017.
Don is survived by brother, John (Jack) Kane of Albuquerque, N.M., and sister Linda Kane Marshall (Robert) of Springhill, Fla.; sister-in-law Mrs. Bruce (Reba) Menuey of South Sioux City; and a brother-in-law, Rod Robertson (Sheryl) of Scottsdale, Ariz. His loving sister, Delores (Dee) Kropp of Aurora passed away in 2016,
Don loved his grandchildren: Karisa Kane Vlasek (Scott), Kiley Kane (Robert Schendle), Captain McKenzie Kane, Kelsey Kane, McKauley Kane (deceased) Channing, Connor, Coley O’Neill and those two special great grandchildren, Izzy Vlasek and Nate Kane Schendle.
Loving our dad more than we can say are his two children, Kathy Kane O’Neill (Tim) and Donald Scott Kane (Amy). Don always thought he could get a free car from Kathy and from his fighter pilot son, free Delta airline tickets. But remember, Dad, you always told us, “Nothing is free in life and you have to work really hard to get what you want.”
That you did, Dad. We will miss you every day.
A private funeral Mass and burial were held by family. Arrangements are by Hennessey Funeral Home of Missouri Valley. There will be a video on the Hennessey Funeral Home website for people to view at www.hennesseyonline.com.