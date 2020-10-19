Don Hollenbeck

BASSETT — Memorial services for Don E. Hollenbeck, 85, Long Pine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett.
He died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care Facility in Bassett.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
BASSETT — Memorial services for Don E. Hollenbeck, 85, Long Pine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett.
He died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care Facility in Bassett.
CONSTANCE — Services for Mrs. George (Shirley) A. Steffen, 84, Omaha, formerly of Constance, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at parish cemetery in Constance.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Larry Tyler, 77, Creighton, will be conducted. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for David F. “Bones” Swanson, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
BAZILE MILLS — Private graveside services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate.
WAYNE — Services for Elizabeth A. “Tizzie” Dickes, 97, Wayne, formerly of Laurel, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Country View Estates in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Frank J. Barta Jr., 88, Norfolk, formerly of Howells, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Don E. Hollenbeck, 85, Long Pine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett.
MADISON — Services for Eugene A. Love, 91, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Private services for Josiah Alan Lewon, stillborn infant son of Brad and Kourtnie Lewon of Pierce, were Saturday, Oct. 17, under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Mike Gardner officiated.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.