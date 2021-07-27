Don Dederman

NORFOLK — Services for Don L. Dederman, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.
1945-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul’s website at www.stpls.com by clicking on the “Livestream Service” icon.
Don Leon was born Saturday, Feb. 17, 1945, in Norfolk, to Leon Harry and Delores Gladys (Heckman) Dederman. Don attended Dederman School, District 24, St. Paul’s Parochial School and went on to graduate from Norfolk Senior High School in 1964.
Following a semester at Norfolk Junior College, Don joined the U.S. Navy and served from August 1965 until August 1968. While serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Ernest G Small DDR838, Don achieved the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer (E4) and received several commendations for his service during the Vietnam conflict.
After the conclusion of service in the Navy, Don worked for a short time at Wheeler’s Lumber and Nebraska Public Power District before returning to operate the family farm.
On April 2, 1971, Don married Beverly J. Schaffer at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Don was an avid hunter who served 13 years on the board of directors for Pheasants Forever. Also, he was a member of NENSA (Northeast Nebraska Shooting Association).
He is survived by his spouse of 50 years, Beverly; a son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Heather Dederman; grandchildren Katelyn, Carley and Barrett; sister and brother-in-law Judy and Marvin Eckmann; and extended family.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister Beverly (Wagner) Lanman; and nephew Steve M. Wagner.
