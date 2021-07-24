Don Dederman

NORFOLK — Services for Don L. Dederman, 76, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. He died on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy Kathol, 99, Hartington, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
HUMPHREY — Services for Paul Ternus, 61, Humphrey, will be Thursday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church with the Revs. Eric Olsen and Joe Hemmer officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church with a v…
NIOBRARA — Services for Lois Grothe, 75, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
LONG PINE — A celebration of life event for Nancy S. Gable, 89, Loveland, Colo., formerly of Long Pine, will be held Saturday, July 31, at 9:30 a.m. the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
AINSWORTH — A memorial service for Wayne S. “Spud” Bower, 84, Ainsworth, will be held on Saturday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Eloise L. Stewart, 88, Crofton, are 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 26, at Congregational Church of Crofton with the Rev. Christina Driver officiating. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton…
NORFOLK — Services for Marie F. Ruge, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Eloise L. Stewart, 88, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26, at the Congregational Church of Crofton. The Rev. Christina Driver will officiate. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery.