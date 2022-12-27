 Skip to main content
O’NEILL — Services for Don Chohon, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

1933-2022

Don passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Country Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill with his family by his side.

Donald Phillip Chohon was born Aug. 22, 1933, to Leo and Mary (Zegar) Chohon at St. Bernard. Don grew up in the Silver Creek area, where he graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1950.

During the Korean War, Don joined the Air Force on May 27, 1952, serving four years. He trained as a flight engineer/gunner on B-29 bombers. After the war, he was sent to Palm Beach Air Force Base in Florida, where his crew began to train pilots and engineers as hurricane hunters. Don was honorably discharged on May 26, 1956.

Don married Helen Sock on Jan. 4, 1954. To this union, six children were born. They lived in Palm Beach, Fla., until his discharge when they moved home to Silver Creek and farmed there for 13 years.

In January 1969, Don moved his family to O’Neill, where he became very active developing pivot-irrigated farms, selling pivots and other ag-related businesses.

The couple divorced in 1986.

On Jan 29, 1989, Don married Kaye Scott from Leoti, Kan. They continued to live in O’Neill after their retirements. They wintered in Arizona for several years then settled down in O’Neill.

Don loved his business ventures, flying, golfing, dancing to polka music, morning coffee talk and helping people when he could.

In 1995, Don joined the Commemorative Air Force, which is a flying museum of old military aircraft.

Don became very active and toured the US with “FIFI,” the only B-29 still flying today.

On Sept. 16, 2002, Don led a group of old B-29/B-24 Bombers buzzing over O’Neill to exhibit and to remember the past history. They dismissed area schools so all could watch the event.

Don is survived by his six children, Ken (Becky) Chohon from Yukon, Okla., Mark Chohon, Gene (Ellen) Chohon and Pat (Patty) Chohon, all from O’Neill, Tom (Lisa) Chohon from Ainsworth and Kelly (Neil) Martin from Wagner, S.D.; Kaye’s four children, Kim (Joe) Kennedy of Hastings, Rhonda (Doug) Reusink and Karla (Ray) Colligan of Norton, Kan., Richard Scott from Thornton, Colo.; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leonard (Louise) Chohon of Columbus; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and fellowship friends.

Pallbearers are his 11 grandsons: Brock Chohon, Duke Chohon, Dustin Chohon, Eric Chohon, Clay Chohon, Hayes Chohon, Tyson Chohon, Aaron Chohon, Riley Chohon, Derek Martin and Jess Martin. Honorary pallbearers are his four granddaughters: Jamie Wheelahan, Britt Lorenz, Jenna Dvorak, Molly Krotter; and a special group of friends from the AA chapters from all over, where he was labeled as the godfather; and his private drivers, Dick Grosch, Jack Hurley, and Lawrence Reynoldson.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary Chohon; a sister, Elaine Tondu of Traverse City, Mich.; his first spouse, Helen; and his spouse, Kaye Chohon.

Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

