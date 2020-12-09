NORFOLK — Services for Don D. Asmus, 85, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence in Pierce.
1935-2020
Don was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Hoskins to Henery G. and Lucille B. (Behmer) Asmus. He was baptized and confirmed at the Peace Church in rural Norfolk.
He attended grade school at District 3 in rural Hoskins and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1952.
Don married Donna Frink on March 4, 1956, at Peace United Church of Christ in rural Norfolk and have continued their membership throughout the years.
Don served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 24, 1954, to Feb. 23, 1956. Don was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He served one year in Korea assigned SCARWAF (Special Category Army With The Air Force) Pipeline Supervisor.
Don grew up in Hoskins and after marriage, he and Donna farmed north of Hoskins. The couple moved to Pierce in 1996.
Don enjoyed fishing, camping, horseback riding and breaking horses, going to the dog and horse races, casinos, watching football games, coyote hunting with dogs and spending time with his family.
He was a member of the Peace Church in rural Norfolk, was a Norfolk V.F.W. lifetime member and served on the District 77 school board. He was a member of the Hoskins Saddle Club and was an elder at Peace Church.
Survivors include his spouse, Donna Asmus of Pierce; his children, Dave (Julie) Asmus of Hoskins, Doug (Jan) Asmus of Norfolk, Deb (Roger) Woslager of Pierce, Dwayne (Kelly) Asmus of Hoskins, Darin (Tonja) Asmus of Norfolk and Dean (Cami) Asmus of Randolph. They also were blessed with 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one on the way; a brother-in-law, Robert Lienemann of Omaha; and a sister, Sandra Heyne and dear friend Hex of Sunrise Beach, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henery and Lucille; a brother, Ronald Asmus; and a sister, Bonnie.
Casketbearers will be Don’s grandsons: Curt Asmus, Casey Asmus, Cody Asmus, Derek Asmus, Tyler Woslager and Zach Brenden. Honorary casketbearers will be his granddaughters.
