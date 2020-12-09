You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Don D. Asmus, 85, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence in Pierce.

1935-2020

Don was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Hoskins to Henery G. and Lucille B. (Behmer) Asmus. He was baptized and confirmed at the Peace Church in rural Norfolk.

He attended grade school at District 3 in rural Hoskins and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1952.

Don married Donna Frink on March 4, 1956, at Peace United Church of Christ in rural Norfolk and have continued their membership throughout the years.

Don served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 24, 1954, to Feb. 23, 1956. Don was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He served one year in Korea assigned SCARWAF (Special Category Army With The Air Force) Pipeline Supervisor.

Don grew up in Hoskins and after marriage, he and Donna farmed north of Hoskins. The couple moved to Pierce in 1996.

Don enjoyed fishing, camping, horseback riding and breaking horses, going to the dog and horse races, casinos, watching football games, coyote hunting with dogs and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Peace Church in rural Norfolk, was a Norfolk V.F.W. lifetime member and served on the District 77 school board. He was a member of the Hoskins Saddle Club and was an elder at Peace Church.

Survivors include his spouse, Donna Asmus of Pierce; his children, Dave (Julie) Asmus of Hoskins, Doug (Jan) Asmus of Norfolk, Deb (Roger) Woslager of Pierce, Dwayne (Kelly) Asmus of Hoskins, Darin (Tonja) Asmus of Norfolk and Dean (Cami) Asmus of Randolph. They also were blessed with 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one on the way; a brother-in-law, Robert Lienemann of Omaha; and a sister, Sandra Heyne and dear friend Hex of Sunrise Beach, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henery and Lucille; a brother, Ronald Asmus; and a sister, Bonnie.

Casketbearers will be Don’s grandsons: Curt Asmus, Casey Asmus, Cody Asmus, Derek Asmus, Tyler Woslager and Zach Brenden. Honorary casketbearers will be his granddaughters.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

In other news

ALBION — Services for Jerry L. Hagemann, 74, Albion, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. He died unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.

WISNER —  Services for Virginia R. Hatterman, 85, Wisner, will at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

STANTON — Services for Steven Colsden, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

O’NEILL — Services for Harvey Pritchett, 58, Inman, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.

PILGER — Private services for Florence Carson, 91, Pilger, will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

BAZILE MILLS — Private services for Esther Krepel, 87, Creighton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

NORFOLK — Services for Blake J. Arens, 37, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his home in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Nadine G. Sindelar, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with inurnment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Platte Center.

NORFOLK — Services for Grahm D. Galyen, 17, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

