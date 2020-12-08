NORFOLK — Services for Don D. Asmus, 85, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Clark Jenkinson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his residence in Pierce.