Dolores Schulz

WAYNE — Services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at a later date in June under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Wayne Countryview care.
Private services for Evelyn Liewer, 97, Butte, formerly of Fairfax, S.D., will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fairfax. The Rev. John Dillon will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Fairfax. Military honors will be provided by Fairfax American Legion Post 187.
NORFOLK — Private services for Thomas D. “Tom” Brenneman, 65, Norfolk, will be Friday, May 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
HARTINGTON — Shirley Stevens, 93, Hartington, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Earlene A. Goetsch, 82, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Connie L. Dittberner, 68, Madison, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
LAUREL — Services for Richard E. Carlson, 75, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate with burial in the Laurel Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Robert Nelsen, 93, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Hono…
WAYNE — Public graveside services for Lydia H. Thomsen, 104, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NIOBRARA — Graveside services for Roger Rich, 74, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Ponka Tribal Cemetery in rural Niobrara. Jim Canning will officiate. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
