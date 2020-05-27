Dolores Schulz

WAYNE — Services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at a later date in June.
She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care.
Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
———
Dolores Marie “Dee” Schulz was born June 7, 1939, on a farm near Dixon to Leslie “Lec” and Mary (McCaw) Doescher. She graduated from Dixon High School and received a teaching degree from Wayne State College. Upon graduation, she taught school for several years.
Dee married Vern H. Schulz on June 1, 1963, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple lived on a farm south of Wayne before moving to town. They started and operated a taxi service called Wayne Yellow Cab for a number of years before Dee began babysitting out of their home. They expanded the business into Kiddie World Day Care Center, which she ran for many years until she retired. After retirement, she worked at Carlson Clearwater Fish Farm, Kids Closet and the Card Store. For 13 years, Dee and Vern became “Winter Texans” in Edinburg, Texas, making many new friends and enjoying their retirement.
She was a member of Our Savior Church, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and enjoyed gardening, canning, volunteering and traveling with family and friends. She most of all loved her grandchildren and attending their activities and keeping up on their accomplishments by cutting out paper clippings and scrapbooking.
Dolores is survived by her spouse, Vern; sons Rocci (Nannette) Schulz of Spring, Texas, and Terry (Teresa) Schulz of Wayne; grandchildren Jaci (Jordan) Whittaker of Houston, Texas, Kyli Schulz of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ande Schulz of Wayne, Nathan Schulz of College Station, Texas and Aliah Schulz of Wayne; siblings Darrell Doescher of Wayne, Keith (Jo) Doescher of Orchard, Donna (Gordan) Miller of Norfolk and Donovan Doescher of Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; a brother, Kenneth Doescher; in-laws Evelyn Doescher and Don and Sandra Schulz.