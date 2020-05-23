Dolores Schulz

WAYNE — Services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care.
VERDIGRE — Services for Roger Rich, 74, of Verdigre, Nebraska are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Robert Nelsen, 93, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Hono…
CREIGHTON — Services for Eldon Hartman, 89, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
VERDEL — Services for Mickey May, age 73, of Verdel, Nebraska are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence.
TILDEN — Graveside services for Larry Bliss, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Private services for William A. “Bill” Greenough, 94, of Norfolk will be Tuesday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Public graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Gary B. Harold, 64 of Hartington died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
LAUREL — Richard Carlson, 75 of Laurel, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.