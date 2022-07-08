SPENCER — Private family services for Dolores Micanek, 93, of Lynch will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Dolores Micanek died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1929-2022
Dolores (May) Micanek was born Jan. 19, 1929, to Edward and Mary (Tuch) May on a rented farm one mile east and 1/3 mile north of Monowi. She often said she was born in a barn as the old barn had been converted into a house before they moved there. They then rented and moved to the Schrunk farm south of Lynch. When her dad had the opportunity to purchase the Diez farm from his aunt, one mile east and ½ mile south of Monowi, the family moved where Dolores grew up with her brother Dwayne and sister Marvene.
Dolores attended eight years of school at Monowi, often walking the railroad tracks when older as they angled toward Monowi. She then transferred to Lynch and graduated with the class of 1946. After graduation, Dolores boarded with her grandparents, George and Mary Tuch, and worked for Bessie France in her grocery store. As she had known Dwight Micanek since high school, they began dating and were married May 14, 1950, in the basement of Christ Lutheran Church, before the upper structure was built. To this marriage five children were born.
Dolores was baptized as an infant in the Methodist Church in Monowi and attended Sunday school there. She was confirmed as an adult to this church, Christ Lutheran, on March 8, 1951. She held various offices in the Church’s Ladies Aid and taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, often having her own children and later grandchildren as pupils. She attended church here until she moved to the Alpine Assisted Living in March 2016. She later transferred to the nursing home section, enjoying the activities and visits, looking at pictures and catching up until two days before her passing.
Dwight and Dolores spent their entire married life on the farm northeast of Lynch until Dwight’s passing in 1996 and her move to Alpine 20 years later. On the farm, she was the typical farm wife. Her days were filled with attending to her family’s needs, raising a large garden, chickens and baby chicks every spring and helping to do whatever needed to be done. Dolores always seemed to have a meal or something to eat no matter what time of the day or night if someone would show up. She enjoyed taking some of her flowers, garden produce and canning to the Boyd County Fair. Dolores enjoyed league bowling at the Eagle Lanes in Lynch for over 30 years.
When the kids were grown, and the garden became smaller she was often hard to reach by phone as she received many phone calls from friends and returned them as well. Christmas cards could not be sent without a handwritten letter or at the very least all the blank space on the card filled with writing. Bud remembers all the cards and letters he carried to the mailbox as she never wanted to miss any occasion to send a greeting for anyone if she knew about it.
Dolores passed away peacefully at Alpine Village on July 6, 2022, at the age of 93, surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary May; spouse Dwight; father- and mother-in-law, Joe and Gertrude Micanek; brother Dwayne May; brothers-in-law Robert Courtney, William Bentz and Elton Miller; sister-in-law Lavone Bentz; son-in-law Robert Serk; nephews Gus Bentz and Charles Janssen; and niece Lori Bentz.
She is survived and missed a great deal by her son, Mauri (Jannelle) Micanek; daughters Penny Serk, Lauri (Boyd) King, Trudy (Todd) Nelson; son Bud (April) Micanek; grandchildren Joseph Micanek, Corby (Holly) Serk, Cameron (Diane) Serk, Cody (Melissa) Serk and Robert Serk Jr., Amber (Ryan) Hattrup, Kylie (Seth) Hadenfeldt, Benjamin (Jane) Nelson, Noah (Kari) Nelson, Tyler and Colby Micanek; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Marvene Courtney; sisters-in-law Marge May and Jolene Miller; brother-in-law Joe (Judy) Micanek; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.