Dolores Erwin

LAUREL — Services for Dolores A. Erwin, 94, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.