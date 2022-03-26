BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dolores Broders, 98, Lindy, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial at a later date in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. wake.
Dolores Broders died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1923-2022
Dolores Ann Broders, daughter of Joseph and Dorthea Steffen, was born June 4, 1923, at Constance. She attended country school near Constance and then graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington. Dolores taught country school at District 54 near Fordyce for two years and then attended Mount Marty College, obtaining her nursing degree.
Dolores was united in marriage to Delbert Broders on June 16, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Constance. The couple was blessed with five children: John, Dan, Bill, Donna and Laurie. Delbert and Dolores farmed and raised their family in the Lindy community.
In the late 1960s, Dolores began working as a registered nurse at the Human Services Center in Yankton, where she was employed for five years. She then worked at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield until 1990. Her next employment was home health, where she did the insurance health exams until she retired.
Faith and family were the most important things to Dolores. She was a faithful member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. Dolores was an avid fan of all of her grandchildren’s sports activities. She kept in daily contact with her sisters. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, and playing cards. Dolores was a loving caretaker for her spouse until he passed away.
Dolores is survived by her children, Dan and spouse Deb (Loecker) Broders of Yankton, Bill and spouse Julie (Friedrichsen) Broders of Norfolk, Donna and spouse Jack Froehlich of Pierce, and Laurie and spouse David Stout of Niobrara; a daughter-in-law, Jodi (Thompson) Broders of Yankton; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings Rosie Dreesen of Yankton, Jimmy (Janice) Steffen of Constance and George Steffen of Omaha; in-laws George Pitman of Minnesota, Shirley and Ewald Poppe of Crofton, Marv Hegge of Crofton, and Sharon Broders of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; a son, John; siblings Freddie, Danny, Maggie, Helen, Theresa and Margie; and a grandson-in-law, Logan Rau.