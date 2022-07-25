EWING — Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, 84, formerly of Ewing, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Church of Christ in Ewing. The Rev Wes Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater
Dolly Schilousky died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Laurel Hillcrest Care Center.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
1937-2022
Dolly Schilousky was born on Dec. 2, 1937, to Alfred E. and Helen I. Schilousky in Petersburg. She moved from Petersburg in 1942, having completed kindergarten, then to Fullerton and then to Ewing, where she attended Ewing Public School through the eighth grade.
Dolly never married. She enjoyed embroidering dish towels for relatives and watching old western movies on television and visiting with family and friends.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents; a sister-in-law, Roma May Schilousky; and a nephew, Michael Schilousky.
She is survived by her sisters, Alvera Anderson and spouse Merle Anderson of Grand Island, Barbara Schilousky of Laurel, Debra Imel and spouse Mark Imel of Eads, Colo.; brothers Alfred Jr. and spouse Becky from Kansas, James Schilousky and spouse Deb from Ewing, Gene Schilousky and spouse Gwen of St. Paul, Joe Schilousky and spouse Marsha of Ewing and John Schilousky and spouse RuthAnn of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.